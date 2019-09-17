January 15, 1934 – August 24, 2019
Gay Lundy, a longtime resident of Hillsborough, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at Atria Assisted Living in Foster City on Saturday, August 24th. Gay was born in San Francisco, CA to William Durham and Viola Andrekin. Gay was predeceased by her husband, Donald Lundy. She received her Master Degree and teaching credentials in San Francisco. She taught for over 30 years in San Mateo County. Gay and her husband moved from Daly City to Hillsborough in 1964 where she remained until July of 2019. Along with her teaching career Gay was a prolific artist in several different mediums, Oil, Pen and Ink and most recently Water Colors. Gay is survived by one child Bradford John Lundy, and his wife Evelyn who currently reside in San Diego. There will be no services per her request. Any gifts or donations may be made to Salvation Army or Mission Hospice, San Mateo.
