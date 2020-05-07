Frank was born and raised in Redwood City, CA to Frank J. and Elsie Fantozzi. He attended Mount Carmel School until high school at the Bellarmine Preparatory. After graduating in 1964 he attended San Jose University until graduating in 1969 with a business degree.
Frank married the love of his life, JoAnne his wife of nearly 50 years the following year. In a couple years his first daughter Tina was born, the apple of his eye. Not long after, his second daughter Katie was born with whom he had a special bond. He created a safe home full of warmth and love for his family, many special pets, and the neighborhood wildlife.
Over the years he pursued many careers from San Jose State Athletics to accounting and customer service for local businesses. After short battle with cancer in 2002 he reduced his workload to part time to focus on having experiences and making memories with family and friends and his backyard. In 2005 he found his new passion, volunteering at WERC in Morgan Hill, a wildlife rescue center. Frank made many friends, both human and feathered from a great horned owl “Loki” to his buddy “Zorro” the turkey vulture. Frank could make friends with anyone and anything. He loved traveling the US with JoAnne and his adventure weekends with Tina, Katie and his son-in-law Justin. Frank was never afraid of a good time from whitewater rafting to zip lining to pizza nights. He enjoyed his hometown sports teams and telling stories about watching football games in the freezing cold at Kezar Stadium or being at Candlestick Park for the Giant’s first home game. He was an avid woodworker, gardener, animal lover, and griller but was not exactly known for his barbecued chicken.
Frank passed away after a very brief illness. His warmth, creativity and mischievous sense of humor will be missed by many friends, family and creatures great and small. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made in Frank’s name to WERC www.werc-ca.org/donate. Services to be announced in the coming months.
