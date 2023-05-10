Father Kieran James McCormick died on May 4, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Kieran was born in Great Falls, Montana on June 17, 1938, one of three children born to Maurice and Dorothy McCormick. Moving with his family to California, he was raised in San Mateo in St. Matthews Catholic Parish with his older brother Mickey and sister Rose Ellen. Kieran entered St. Patrick’s Seminary School in Menlo Park at the age of 14 and was ordained a priest on June 13, 1964. Kieran first served at St. Thomas More in San Francisco, then in various parishes in the San Francisco Diocese including St. Monica, St. Gabriel, Holy Angels, St. James, St. Timothy and St. Charles.
Kieran selflessly served people with compassion and kindness, inspiring those around him to do the same. Known for his warmth, wit and down to earth nature, he was a “people’s priest”. His love of learning and adventurous spirit led him to travel the world. He spent time in Mexico and learned to speak Spanish, which helped him connect and minister to more people in the communities he served. Kieran enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, attending book clubs, visiting the theater, eating good food, having coffee with his prayer group and enjoying time in nature.
