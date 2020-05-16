Ernestine (Ernie) Zabala passed away on March 31, 2020 at the age 105. Ernestine was born on February 27th 1915 in La Paz, Santa Rosalia, Baja, CA. She was married to Salvador Zabala (predeceased) for 47 years and they were blessed with 5 Children, Victor, Sylvia, Rebecca, Lucille (Cille) and Salvador Jr. (who died serving his country in Vietnam). Ernestine had 8 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and 20 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Ernestine was a loving, kind, beautiful lady, devout catholic with incredibly strong faith and a longtime parishioner of Nativity Catholic Church in Menlo Park. She left behind a legacy of love, laughter, a faith-based family and an appreciation for a nice glass of Chardonnay. She has left a lifetime of beautiful memories to her entire family and lived a full life modeling family values, integrity, an always positive attitude and was the most unselfish individual you could ever meet. For those who knew her best, Ernestine was a true blessing from God. Her family takes joy in knowing Ernestine was welcomed into Heaven and is joined by so many of her loved ones who passed on before her. Ernestine passed away peacefully in her home of 61 years with longtime caregivers, Cecilia and daughter Cille, by her side. Ernestine was laid to rest on Good Friday, April 10th at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park, CA alongside her husband Salvador. May perpetual light shine upon you forever.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo rejects property donation
- San Mateo County entering Phase 2
- Permit parking eyed in Half Moon Bay
- Gang associates cited after evading police in stolen car in San Mateo
- San Mateo County home building industry on shaky ground
- San Mateo County Covid-19 testing expands
- More restrictions eased in San Mateo County
- Fears grow over delay of Caltrain electrification
- Redwood City man arrested in slaying of gardener
- Former San Mateo police officer arrested again
Images
Videos
Commented
- San Mateo County: New order requires face masks (22)
- Grocott’s fear and a crisis (19)
- Drinking the Kool-Aid about Trump’s coronavirus response (18)
- Reagan wasn’t all that (18)
- Burlingame seniors deserve a graduation (18)
- Morrow: Restrictions loosened, but significant health threat still remains in San Mateo County (16)
- San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow: ‘I am not hiding anything from anyone’ (15)
- Is the system rigged? (13)
- Facts, in fact (13)
- Where is the common sense? (12)
Latest News
- The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part
- The Latest: Spain PM wants to extend state of emergency
- Pizzas (and haircuts) back on the menu, but with warnings
- Italy seeks to boost tourism by opening borders June 3
- Local health agencies struggle to ramp up virus tracking
- Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves
- Wisconsin again? Swing state a hotbed of virus politics
- Adopt a grandparent: Young help the old in Bolivian pandemic
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Christopher Conway said:
All the information you need to know to extend Measure P
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.