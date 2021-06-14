Ellyn Mary O’Toole, 74, of San Mateo, California, died peacefully at home on Monday, May 10. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer. She leaves a brother, James O’Toole of Palm Springs, California; one daughter, Larkin (Cody) of San Mateo; her dog, Louis; and other family. Ellyn was born on August 29, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts, to John and Claire O’Toole. She grew up in South Boston, where her free spirit was evident from an early age. In grade school she decided that “Ellen” didn’t suit her, so she added a “Y”, and never looked back.
Ellyn spent much of her youth seeking out and creating music and stories. She spent her summers bringing stories to life, while performing with Boston Children’s Theatre. She carried this passion with her to Boston University, initially pursuing a degree in Dramatic Arts. As it turned out, restrictive dorm life wasn’t for her, so Ellyn left Boston and headed to California.
In Napa, Ellyn completed a rigorous RN program, graduating in 1986, while nine months pregnant. After Larkin was born, Ellyn started her long career as a psychiatric nurse at San Francisco General Hospital. Outside of work, she made it a priority to fill their lives with music, good food, and art from all over the world.
Ever the avid traveler, Ellyn rarely visited the same place twice, though she always found time to return to the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry, India.
In 2005, Ellyn retired, and settled into the life of activist and artist. She took many art classes, joined a local group - Democracy for America, and found her calling as a Raging Granny. With the Grannies, Ellyn found herself telling stories and making music again. And the best part was that Louis was always invited along, too.
If you knew Ellyn, you knew Louis. Louis stayed glued to Ellyn’s side through most things, and kept vigil during her final days. Louis is just one of the many who will sorely miss Ellyn.
To honor Ellyn’s memory please consider a donation to the ACLU, Reclaim Our Vote, or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at Twin Pines Park on July 25, 2021 at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.