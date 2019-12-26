Dorothy Jean Kent, beloved wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend of hundreds passed away on the evening of December 19, 2019, after a brief illness. A native of Everett, Washington, Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Frieda Unkeles, of Russia and Poland. Dorothy graduated from Portland State University in 1971 with a B.A. in Russian history, which she parlayed into a highly successful career as an insurance executive in Northern California, first with I.N.A., then A.I.G., and last with ProSurance Group, in Mountain View.
Dorothy moved to San Francisco in 1972, where she was introduced to Adam by her cousin Alan, who was a college friend of Adam’s. “Maybe she knows some girls she can introduce you to,” he told Adam. Adam and Dorothy married in August of 1975 and were together until her death.
When not attending to her duties as a giant in the insurance industry, Dorothy was an amazing cook, entertainer, and friend. Dorothy and Adam loved to travel during their 44-year marriage, most recently to Egypt, Greece, Italy, England, and had just returned from a trip to Spain and Portugal when Dorothy fell ill in late October. There will be a celebration of her life at 2:30PM at the Domenico Winery at 1697 Industrial Road, San Carlos, California, on December 29th. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate donations to the Peninsula Humane Society, the SPCA, or other animal rescue charity of your choice.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Matthew and Alexis, her brother Marvin, sisters Barbara and Sandra, her husband, Adam, her best friend Susan Canlis, and her enormous extended family.
