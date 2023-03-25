Dolores Ann Delucchi, of San Mateo, was born January 18, 1930 in San Francisco, California to the late Natale and Pierina Bellomo. She died peacefully surrounded by family on March 19, 2023.
Dolores’ parents, Natale and Pierina, immigrated to San Francisco from Genoa, Italy. Dolores was a native San Franciscan who grew up in the Bayview neighborhood followed by the Mission District with her older sister Alva. Tragically, Dolores’ twin, Lorraine, died from pneumonia at six months old and was buried at the Italian Cemetery.
Dolores attended and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1948. Dolores began to work at New York Life Insurance in downtown San Francisco.
Dolores enjoyed going dancing with her sister and friends at different clubs in San Francisco especially Club Fugazi. In 1959, Dolores met the love her life Julio who took her to Gigi on their first date and sparks flew! Julio and Dolores soon married at Mission Dolores Church. They honeymooned in Acapulco, Mexico (Dolores’s first time on an airplane). Together they raised three children: Cathy (Neil), Juliann (Larry), and Julio (Linda).
In 1977, Julio and Dolores bought their first home together in the Excelsior. After 45 years of marriage, Julio passed away and Dolores soon settled in San Mateo.
Dolores worked as a proud business owner of J. Fregosi & Son Florist with her husband Julio. After 23 years of providing beautiful flowers for all occasions, she and Julio retired in 2003. Julio and Dolores enjoyed their yearly Santa Barbara vacations where they explored new restaurants and beaches.
Dolores enjoyed attending the San Francisco Giants games and never missed a game on TV. Dolores and her sister Alva enjoyed watching their Italian soap operas every evening. She loved shopping at one of her favorite stores Nordstrom and enjoyed shopping on QVC. Dolores also made sure her hair was done on Friday’s and enjoyed getting manicures and pedicures. Dolores never failed to apply her lipstick before leaving her house.
Dolores was a cherished Noni to Francesca (Erika), Patrick (Rebecca), Natalia, Dominic, Liam, and Lia. She was an adored Bisnoni to Ryan, Jacob, and Chase. She will be dearly missed by her sister and best friend Alva where they got to enjoy the last years of their lives together.
Dolores’ family would like to thank all of her caregivers over the last 3 ½ years for the caring, loving, and support. Thank you, Jane, Kate, Kita, Mia, Nisi, and Vinnie.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral and Interment service to follow at 12 p.m. at the Italian Cemetery Main Chapel, 540 F St., Colma, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.