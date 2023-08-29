Deacon Angel Aguilar was born in 1930 in Placer County, California deep in the heart of gold country. Angel was the youngest of four children of Rosalio and Refugio Aguilar.
Angel married Maria Contreras in 1952 and had six children. Angel is survived by his sons: Sergio (Kim), Raul, Luis (Carol) and John. He also is survived by his 5 grandchildren: Jodie, Evan, Katie, Chelsea and Shannon. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria, his beloved daughter Rosie Aguilar Ayres, and his cherished son Michael.
After serving in the Korean War, Angel returned home to the San Francisco Bay Area. He was proud of his service to our nation. Angel retired from United Airlines in 1995. After retirement, Angel dedicated his life to serving the Catholic community where he lived.
Angel was ordained as a Deacon in 1976. He was part of the inaugural class of Deacons ordained in the Archdiocese of San Francisco. No one has been a Deacon longer than Angel! He often remarked that he had married, baptized, and celebrated the sacraments with three generations in some families in the parish. For the Spanish-speaking community, Deacon Angel was the first person they called when in need. He was truly loved by the St. Timothy parish community.
Both services will be held at St. Timothy Church, 1515 Dolan Ave., San Mateo. Rosary will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30th at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 31st at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
