Christina Smith Neil of San Mateo California passed away April 23, 2022 at Mission Hospice in Redwood City from complications of pancreatic cancer.
She was born December 28, 1934 in Albany New York to Augustus Fitch Smith and Ellen Hoyland Smith. She lived in various places in New York State for her first 23 years, most memorably New York City, Bronxville and Delmar. She also spent many happy hours with grandparents and other relatives in her parents' hometowns, Walton and Clark Mills.
In 1956 she married Carl R. Neil of Boise Idaho. Two years later they moved to Oregon and began raising their family in Portland's Eastmoreland neighborhood. The marriage ended in divorce in 1981. Chris continued to live in Portland until 2008 when she moved to San Mateo California to be near family.
She was a graduate of Vassar College and also held a Master's degree in education from Portland State University. She taught 5th grade in Mt. Vernon New York public schools, and later worked for Reynolds School District in Portland as a library media specialist.
She was always active as a volunteer, and held several responsible positions in the community, such as treasurer of Friends of the Multnomah County Library, chairperson of Reed College Women's committee, and president of Leighbrook Homeowners Association in Forest Heights, where she lived for ten years in early retirement. As a longtime member of First Congregational Church in Portland, Chris served on many committees, most notably heading up the annual pledge drive one year, researching and writing a chapter of their history book commemorating 150 years, and working on two architectural committees, one as chair of the sanctuary remodeling project completed in 2005. She continued with similar volunteer activities for a time at the Congregational Church of San Mateo.
Never happier than when reading a good book or watching a Masterpiece Theater production, Chris loved to travel to historic and literary sites and other exotic locations. Her favorites: France and the United Kingdom; a Delta Queen Mississippi river boat trip; Peru; Antarctica and several Civil War battlefields.
Chris is survived by her children: daughter Martha Ellen Neil of Chicago Illinois; daughter Andrea Susan Ratkowski of Caldwell Idaho; and son John Malcolm Neil (Michele Cinq Mars) of San Mateo California. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Nicholas Scott Donald Ratkowski (Freya Whiting); Nadia Elise Ratkowski; Zoe Annette Neil. Her brother Craig Douglas Smith, special cousin Robert Vogt Schaefer and grandchild Kyle Walton Neil predeceased her in 2010, 2019 and 2022 respectively. She is also survived by special cousin Charles Fitch Schaefer.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, June 3 at the Congregational Church of San Mateo, 225 Tilton Ave, San Mateo California 94401.
