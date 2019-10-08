February 5, 1926 – September 28, 2019
Catherine “Katie” “Kitty” McNamara, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Maurice and daughter Mary Ann. Catherine will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Services on Monday October 14th, 11AM (Rosary 10AM) at St. Luke’s, 1111 Beach Park Blvd., Foster City. Burial 1PM at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo. Reception at St. Michael’s Hall, IHM, 1040 Alameda de Las Pulgas, Belmont, 3PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.