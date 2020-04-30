Our wonderful mother and grandmother, Carole, passed away suddenly and peacefully Wednesday night in her sleep. She was a bright light in all of our lives and always had a huge smile on her face. She found the good in everything and didn’t sweat the small stuff. She lived her life to the fullest traveling, enjoying taking us all to the theater to see the latest musical, and spending quality time with great friends and close family. Her positivity will always be the way we remember her and a lesson we can all learn about how to live our lives. She enjoyed 18 years of retirement and made the most of her time. She was the most generous mom, grandma, and friend. She will be remembered for being loving and the life of the party.
Our mom loved volunteering and devoted much of her time to Assistance League. She is survived by her three daughters; Tracey Taylor, Tamara Taylor and Tricia Baker and three grandchildren; Jake Baker, Tate Baker and Ella Taylor. Many of you have asked how to honor our mom, Carole. We would appreciate any donations in Carole’s name to be given to Assistance League of San Mateo County. 528 N. San Mateo Drive, San Mateo, CA. 94401.
