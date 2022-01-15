Beloved son, father figure, brother and uncle passed away suddenly on Dec.17, 2021 in Groveland, CA. He was born on July 20, 1962 in Burlingame, CA to Harold and Betty Fritz.
Bradley attended public schools in San Mateo County. He received his California Contractor’s License and operated a home remodeling business in the Bay Area.
Bradley had a heart of gold and made friends everywhere he went. He loved the outdoors and never missed an opportunity to go hunting or fishing with his buddies.
He is survived by sisters Sharon Victorine(Gary) and Cindy Eagle, nieces Katherine Victorine and Jennifer Monzingo (Ryan), nephews Jason Victorine and Daniel Eagle(Taylor), and grand nephew Jake and grand niece Brinley. Brad was a father figure to Gavin and Patrick Monaghan and will be deeply missed by dear friends Chris and Christine Bonson. Brad was preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel.
A Celebration of Life for close friends and family will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday January 29, 2022 at San Carlos Bar & Grill, 648 El Camino Real, San Carlos.
The family asks that any donations in Brad’s honor be made to a charity of your choice.
