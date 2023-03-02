Alexander Guilio Chaudoir Photo

Alexander Guilio Chaudoir began his adventure on October 31, 1947, in Luca, Italy. Born to an American Army Major and his beautiful Italian wife, Alex, the oldest of 6 children, settled in Oakland, California, and embraced the great gift of a large loving family. Alex attended Bishop O’Dowd high school – class of 1966 and was the first of his family to attend college at San Francisco State Class of 1970. While visiting a friend at USF, Alex met the true love of his life, Nancy. From the first day they met, they were inseparable. Nancy was his world! Alex and Nancy would marry in August 1970, followed by a move to San Antonio, Texas, where he served his country as an Army Reservist. In 1971 they moved back to the Bay Area, where they had three children. A superhero of a dad, Alex raised his children with love, kindness, compassion, empathy, and, most importantly, humor. Infamous for his hilarious life lessons, Alex would often tell his children to study hard to avoid “Whatsamatta U.” He would ask, “if your friends are jumping off bridges, are you going to join them” and remind them that “nothing good happens after 11:00 p.m.”! These and other lessons made a lasting impact. His children married wonderful spouses, making him a loving grandfather to six incredible grandchildren. Alex lived the American Dream. Yes, he was a very successful businessman, running City Realty and Investments for over 45 years and operating his real estate portfolio with ease. But if asked, Alex would tell you his ambition was never about financial success. His dream, which he made a reality, was relishing time spent with his wife, family, friends…and sometimes a sailboat. Ready to drop everything at any time to lend a hand, he always had time for the people he loved—wealth beyond measure. In his memory, we will continue to follow his often-repeated request: “Be Good! “The family wishes to thank Dr. Thomas Martin and his team of miracle workers at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center for its breakthrough research and world-class care. Alex is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Chaudoir; son, Christopher Chaudoir (Michelle); daughters Danielle Raffo (Tim); and Michelle Klosterman (Eric); and grandchildren, sisters Barbara (Danny), Annamaria (John, decd); Bill (Ana); Leo (Sylvia) John (Cheryl) and many nieces and nephews. Alex was predeceased by his parents, William and Maria Chaudoir. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Alex’s life on March 10, 2023, from noon to three at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club. 701 Madera Dr., San Mateo, CA 94403In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Alex’s name to the Team Chaudoir LLS page HYPERLINK "https://pages.lls.org/ltn/gba/SanFran23/teamchaudoir"https://pages.lls.org/ltn/gba/SanFran23/teamchaudoirto help end blood cancer.

