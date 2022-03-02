Alan Lee Quale was born on January 3, 1944 and died on February 19, 2022 at the age of 78. He was born in Glasgow, Montana to Oral and Annie Quale, both second generations’ Norwegian immigrants. When Alan was eight years old the family settled in the small town of Alexander, North Dakota, where they ran the local grocery store. With money saved from working at the store Alan bought his horse Moonlight, the ideal form of transportation for a child on the prairie.
Alan attended The University of North Dakota, earning a degree in journalism in 1966. Soon after receiving his diploma, he was drafted into the Army for two years. He served as a supply sergeant for an infantry company stationed outside the village of Duc Pho, Vietnam.
After the Army Alan worked for several newspapers before finding his way to The San Mateo Times, where he worked as a reporter and then as an editor. He loved the bustling newsroom, the challenge of daily deadlines, and working for a paper focused on the community.
It was in San Mateo that he met his wife Kathleen and where they raised their two sons. Alan loved camping and backpacking vacations with his family, always anticipating the reward of his beer chilled in a cold mountain stream.
After the Times was sold, Alan transitioned to a new career as an editor at Gartner, a global technological research firm. At Gartner, Alan especially enjoyed working with employees from every corner of the world.
Upon retiring Alan returned to his love of writing, which was fostered by time at his cabin in a quiet corner of the Plumas National Forest. For his first novel, My Dakota, Alan drew upon his experience growing up on the Great Plains. His second novel was Replacements—Endless War and the Men Sent to Fight It. Based on his experiences in Vietnam, writing this novel allowed Alan to reflect on his memories of the war.
Whether it be on his walks around the neighborhood or talking on the phone with strangers, Alan could hold a conversation and find genuine interest with anyone. He had an easy, recognizable laugh and a warm smile.
Alan was a devoted husband, father, and brother. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Quale, his sons Brian and Stephen Quale, and his sister Carol Sims. He was preceded in death by his sister Claire Leer.
The family is planning a private ceremony. Friends and family are invited to leave their remembrances of Alan on his Crosby N. Gray memorial webpage.
