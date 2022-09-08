LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

People react outside the Buckingham Palace, after Queen Elizabeth II died at 96.

Tafhdyd
Tafhdyd

For generations and millions of Brits the Queen was the rock of stability in ever changing times. May she rest in peace.

Terence Y
Terence Y

Taffy, I hate to say it, but I'm more aware of the rock group, Queen, than Queen Elizabeth II. This article provides more information about QEII than I’ve ever learned elsewhere. I'm only aware of her as more of a figurehead than a ruler with real influence (as the article also seems to imply). Now will there be a mourning period before we start seeing tell-all books and articles? This is British media, after all.

