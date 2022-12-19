WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection in the seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol began Monday after the judge denied defense attorneys' last-minute bid to delay the trial over action by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Defense attorneys pushed to postpone jury selection in the high-profile case until after the new year, citing concerns that media coverage of the Jan. 6 panel could taint the jury pool. A defense attorney told the judge it's also impossible to know what evidence related to the Proud Boys might be released by the committee, which urged the Justice Department Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies.

