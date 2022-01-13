A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Hillsborough resident Tiffany Li in the death of her ex-boyfriend Keith Green has been settled, lawyers for the victim’s mother said Wednesday.
Li, of Hillsborough, was accused of forming and carrying out a plot to kill 27-year-old Millbrae resident Keith Green, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two young children. She was accused of luring Green to her home on West Santa Inez Avenue April 28, 2016, so her boyfriend, 33-year-old Kaveh Bayat, could allegedly shoot and kill him, with a friend then disposing of the body. She was acquitted in a jury trial in 2019, and a jury remained deadlocked on Bayat. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office decided not to retry Bayat. Li’s jury trial took more than two months and 12 days of jury deliberations. The case and trial made waves in 2017 when Li posted bail of $35 million by putting up several Bay Area properties valued at $62 million along with $4 million in cash. Li’s family has wealth that comes from real estate construction in China. Green’s mother, Colleen Cudd, was the plaintiff in the wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2018, and the case was scheduled to go to trial at the end of January.
“This was a very long and hard battle. Given the fact we have two minor children involved, our concern was to best protect the sensitivities of the two young girls. Our job was to resolve the case in a manner that respected the memory of Keith Green,” Frank Pitre, Cudd’s attorney, said.
The settlement was confidential, and Pitre did not disclose specific financial amounts, citing privacy concerns for the children. Pitre said the case was now wholly resolved for all parties, which includes Cudd and an estate for the two children. The case was delayed because of the criminal trial’s length and to access criminal trial information from the investigation. Pitre said the settlement ensured a fair and reasonable result for all parties and helped protect the children and Green’s memory.
“We believe both were achieved,” Pitre said.
The settlement details between the two sides will be finalized and presented to the San Mateo County Superior Court for review and approval because the two children are minors. The court must approve of the settlement and ensure it is fair and reasonable. It will also see the creation of a trust managed by a trustee and supervised by the court. The hearing will take place Feb. 17.
