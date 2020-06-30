A woman who died in a solo-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 280 in unincorporated San Mateo County on Monday afternoon has been identified by the county Coroner’s Office as 23-year-old San Jose resident Marley Gregory.
The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Interstate 280 north of Alpine Road.
Gregory’s white Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Interstate 280 when the truck veered right onto the right shoulder and about 20 feet up an embankment where it hit a tree, then went back down and came to rest in lanes of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene, and lanes of the highway were closed for about three hours for the investigation into the crash, CHP officials said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Adrian Lopez-Martinez at (650) 369-6261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.