Police in Belmont are searching for a missing 36-year-old San Mateo woman and her 3-year-old son.
A Belmont police spokesperson said Saturday afternoon that the woman, Ana Duarte, and her son, Ian Duarte, left their San Mateo home at about 11 a.m. Friday to visit relatives in the 900 block of E Street in Belmont. They never made it to their destination. Duarte's vehicle was later discovered parked on E Street.
According to police, information provided by Duarte's family suggests that Duarte and her son may have left Belmont with Isaias Alejo-Hernandez, her ex-boyfriend. Alejo-Hernandez, 37, is a Redwood City resident. His vehicle is a white 2007 Nissan Versa, with California license plate 7SKH152.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Duarte and her son are urged to contact the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400.
