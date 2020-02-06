A consultant calls it a “powerful way to shift mindsets” — and the president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors said measuring social progress is the “vulnerability index on steroids.”
County supervisors, who met Wednesday for a workshop, will get a formal report Feb. 28 on a social progress index that consultant Paula Kravitz told them represents a new framework and measurement for policy makers.
Kravitz recalled her reaction when learning about the index a Washington nonprofit began in 2014.
“I literally ran into my CEO’s office and said, this is the thing I want to work on,” Kravitz recalled.
“This is just a whole new model of how we get things done,” she said.
Warren Slocum, president of the Board of Supervisors, spoke about the Community Vulnerability Index — an earlier initiative of the County Manager’s Office to demonstrate the geographical distribution county residents’ vulnerability. They include the homeless, elderly and foster youth.
County Supervisor David Canepa said after the meeting that the index will provide a thoughtful way to address social inequities.
He said the $5,200 paid Kravitz to speak at the workshop — as well as earlier meetings with the county manager and a follow-up to Wednesday’s event — is well worth it.
“It’s actually a bargain,” he said.
The middle class in San Mateo County is being hollowed out due to housing costs and other issues, Canepa said.
A 2019 social progress ranking of California counties listed Marin, Placer and Contra Costa ahead of San Mateo. Tehama County is ranked last, followed by Tulare and Kings counties.
Consultant Kravitz spoke about the importance of the social progress index.
“You can’t manage what you can’t measure,” she said.
When the social progress index was launched, Kravitz recounted, the national media gobbled the idea.
The United States is the only country going backward on social progress, she added.
“It’s not a pretty picture,” she said.
Supervisor Don Horsley said a city-by-city analysis will show dramatic differences.
Life expectancy in Atherton is 19 years longer than East Palo Alto, the supervisor said.
People should see that, Horsley said.
Data the progress index provides, Supervisor Dave Pine said, may not be startling. “We have a pretty good sense for where the greatest needs are,” he said. “The real challenge is how do you move the needle.”
County Manager Mike Callagy, three deputy county managers, the county counsel and the chief financial officer for the county attended the Wednesday workshop held at Cooley Landing Park in East Palo Alto.
Walfred Solorzano, city clerk for East Palo Alto, said Tuesday that the city waived its $528 fee for the meeting room. VRS Catering Connection in San Carlos, part of Vocational Rehabilitation Services by the county, catered breakfast and lunch for the workshop. The meals cost a total of $439.
