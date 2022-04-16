The San Mateo Event Center & Fair is bringing back several educational programs to this year’s fair from June 4-12.
Since 2017, the San Mateo Event Center & Fair has given out over 140,000 admission tickets to San Mateo County elementary school students through its “Tickets to the Fair” program.
The San Mateo Event Center & Fair offers free school tours so kids can get a behind-the-scenes view. We also provide school buses for transportation at no additional cost to schools. In the past, schools from Daly City, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Redwood City and San Mateo have visited and experienced numerous exhibits including the Domini Hoskins Black History Museum.
To make this program a success, the San Mateo Event Center & Fair asks that principals in every school district in San Mateo County sign up on behalf of their school and students. Parents, be sure to contact your child’s elementary school to encourage administrators to sign up for the program.
To sign your school up for tickets and for more information about educational programs at the San Mateo County Fair: sanmateocountyfair.com/participate/educational-programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.