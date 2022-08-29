An East Palo Alto teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Menlo Park last week, Menlo Park police said in a news release.
The shooting was reported on Aug. 21 when a victim who police believe was targeted was shot near Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street.
