A 31-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested on robbery and attempted robbery charges in connection with a theft at a store and attempting to do the same at another store.
The San Bruno Police Department said the incidents occurred Thursday afternoon. At 1:01 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 1200 block of El Camino Real on a report of a theft of a touchscreen tablet from a business. Officers learned that employees at the store approached the suspect as he attempted to steal the tablet. He then brandished a pointed, metal tool at the employees and fled the store with the tablet.
A short time later, officers responded to a report of a man who attempted to steal a portable speaker from a nearby store in the 1100 block of El Camino Real. Officers learned that the suspect forcefully pulled the speaker box away from an employee, causing a minor injury to the employee. The man then dropped the speaker box and fled the store.
As their investigation continued, officers determined that the same suspect was involved in both incidents. During their search for the suspect, they located him at the San Bruno BART Station and arrested him without incident.
The stolen property and additional suspected stolen property were found with the suspect.
The man, whose identity police have not released, was booked into San Mateo County Jail for the robbery and attempted robbery charges as well as for an unrelated arrest warrant.
