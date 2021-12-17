Nearly two years into the pandemic, a second class of high school seniors have begun submitting their college applications, many without ever having visited their dream university, but one local high school is confident it’s prepared its students for the next big chapter.
Students at Summit Preparatory Charter School in Redwood City have had post-high school plans on their mind since the first day they entered the campus. After being assigned to a mentee group, the cohort spends the next four years together, connecting with the same mentor for at least an hour a day.
Summit Prep seniors, Areli Valdivia and Alessandra Garcizilli, are both first generation Americans who plan on becoming first generation college students having just submitted their applications to a number of campuses.
Both students said they’ve always known they’d pursue a higher education and have received strong support from their parents to do so, but beyond words of encouragement their parents were unable to help the students get through the application process.
Adding to the stress was the transition to in-person instruction after growing accustomed to remote learning for the past three semesters.
“Coming back to school has been a big adjustment,” Garcizilli said. “Definitely a bit stressful with the college applications and balancing school.”
Stress and safety nets
But the return has been a welcomed change for the students who say they appreciate getting out of the house and sharing their final high school days face to face with peers going through the same experience.
The students have also leaned heavily on their mentors for support and took advantage of opportunities offered through the program including a college application night and a Cash for College Night when teachers and faculty helped students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid application, one of the hardest to complete, they said.
“I would have been crying every night because of how stressful it is. They really do help,” Valdivia said.
Similarly, Garcizilli said she attended both events having felt unprepared and confused by the applications that use language her parents don’t understand and she occasionally struggles with herself.
Alma Rosas, director of College Readiness and an alum of Summit Prep, said the program is intended to keep students from slipping through the cracks, especially those from socioeconomically challenged backgrounds. From the start, mentors work with students to ensure they do well in their classes while helping them zero in on their interests and college options.
“You go to Summit. Just by being here, you’re eligible to apply so why not give you that chance,” Rosas said.
Having been promoted to director right before the pandemic forced schools to shift online, Rosas was tapped to transition the College Readiness program from in-person to remote largely on her own. Students continued to meet with their mentors daily while seniors piloted webinars focused on specific college application timelines and financial aid.
Right on track
Since adopting that model early last school year, Rosas said it’s been successful, leading school leaders to expand access to additional webinars to juniors.
Summit Prep is one of 10 campuses in the charter school group overseen by Rosas. Around this time of year, she spends much of her time reviewing data on completed college applications and Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms.
This year’s seniors are on track to meet averages set in previous years, Rosas said, noting the caveat that accurate data relies heavily on students providing updates on the number of applications they’ve submitted.
The data also do not account for the number of students who opt for an alternative pathway like attending a trade school. Recognizing that four-year institutions may not fit every student, Rosas said mentors and her team work to expose students to other options.
“Yeah, four-year college gets us to social mobility, economic mobility but what are the other pathways? We want you to have the choice,” Rosas said.
Dan McClure, a physics teacher at Summit Prep, echoed Rosas, noting one of his students who initially showed limited interest in their postsecondary education began the new school year with their eye on a trades program.
Preparing to let go
After four years at the school, nearly half of which were remote, McClure is gearing up to say goodbye to his first class of senior mentees, including Garcizilli. Stresses have been high this semester but he said their behavior has been “night and day” compared to the dark spots some students found themselves in during the pandemic.
“Some people really struggled,” McClure said. “With some mentees, it was a rough spot.”
Phoebe Lanham, a biology teacher who took on her mentee group when they were sophomores, said the past two years have also been tough on the staff who’ve grown deeply invested in each students’ success.
“This month has been a lot of stress because we’re invested. We’re so emotionally invested in their lives,” Lanham said.
But the months away have also been a lesson in time management and independence, an important skill to pick up ahead of moving away to college, she and McClure said. With most applications likely submitted, the mentors said they’ll be spending the rest of the year doubling down on those lessons while also helping students complete other tasks needing completion to help settle students into their new environments.
As for the students, Garcizilli said she’s focused on keeping her grades up as she pursues an acceptance to Stanford University or the University of California, Santa Cruz in hopes of becoming a teacher.
Valdivia, who plans on studying psychology at her top picks San Jose State University or San Francisco State University though open to schools in southern California, said she hopes to enjoy the rest of the school year now that the stress of applications are behind her.
“It feels good, stressful of course because there’s a lot to the application,” Valdivia said. “But it feels good finally being able to wrap it all up.”
