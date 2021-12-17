Stanford University has announced that it will start its winter quarter holding classes online for the first two weeks of January out of concern for the increase in COVID-19 cases recently.
The quarter begins Jan. 3, but in-person instruction will not resume until Jan. 18, after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, according to Stanford.
University officials cited the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and its increased transmissibility as a reason for the move to online instruction for a brief period, although students will be welcome to return to campus for the start of the quarter since other university operations will continue.
All students will also be required to provide documentation of a booster shot, unless they have a medical or religious exemption, by Jan. 31, according to Stanford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.