To stem the theft of catalytic converters in South San Francisco, the City Council passed an ordinance banning possession of used ones without proper documentation anywhere in the city.
More than 500 catalytic converter thefts have been reported in the city in the past three years. The goal of the ordinance is to prohibit unlawful possession of any used catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle unless there is valid documentation or other proof to verify lawful possession, according to a staff report prepared for the ordinance passed unanimously last week.
Catalytic converters often don’t have to identification marks, which makes it even more difficult to identify stolen property, according to the report.
Last year, city officials offered a free program to etch vehicle identification numbers on converters. More than 200 residents received the service, Mayor Mark Nagales said previously.
The city continues to monitor a number of pending legislative bills focused on regulating vehicle dealers and retailers that install or replace catalytic converters. Assembly Bill 1984, introduced in February 2022, which, if adopted, would prohibit the purchase, sale, receipt or possession of a stolen catalytic converter, and a peace officer would not be required to have actual knowledge that the catalytic converter is stolen to establish probable cause for arrest, and circumstantial evidence could be used to prove the stolen nature of the catalytic converter, according to the report.
Catalytic converter theft has continued to be a huge issue for multiple reasons. The ease of stealing them in seconds using easy-to-use tools, such as a reciprocating saw, the ability to recycle catalytic converters at scrap metal yards that range from a yield of $200 to $1,200 per catalytic converter and loopholes in legislation protecting criminals from prosecution unless a victim can be identified, according to the report.
Making matters worse, it puts victims out of work or school. And the loss of time dealing with repairs plus the fees for replacing is a massive inconvenience for victims affected. Lastly, while many of the crimes happen in victims’ driveways at night it leaves those affected feeling unsafe and vulnerable, according to the report.
