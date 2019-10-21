A South San Francisco woman arrested earlier this month for stabbing and killing a man at a residence on the 1700 block of El Camino Real pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and use of a deadly weapon Monday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on no-bail status, 30-year-old Victoria Soledad Garcia is next expected to appear in court Feb. 4 for preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.
At about 3:22 p.m. Oct. 7, South San Francisco police and firefighters responded to the address at the Treasure Island RV Park on reports of an unconscious man bleeding from an unknown injury, according to prosecutors and police.
Paramedics performed live-saving measures but the man had already died. Police determined the man, 35, was stabbed as a result of a domestic violence incident with his live-in girlfriend, according to police previously.
Garcia reportedly struck the man upper shoulder and neck area with a large kitchen knife in front of her two daughters, aged 7 and 12. She and the victim, her boyfriend of five years, allegedly got into an argument over a woman who contacted the man over Facebook, according to prosecutors.
