He who smelt it ... Someone smelled gas on California Drive in Burlingame, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on the corner of Hillside Drive and Balboa Avenue, it was reported 7:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Municipal code violation. Someone complained of noise at nearby construction on Bernal Avenue, it was reported 11:18 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Malicious mischief. Someone saw juveniles pry a vehicle’s door open on Arundel Road, it was reported 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
BELMONT
Illegal dumping. Someone dumped a bunch of clothes and debris on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex on Village Drive, it was reported 9:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Animal call. Someone saw a deer near a road on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Parking complaint. Someone complained of a van parked on a sidewalk on the corner of Barclay Way and Alhambra Drive, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a cargo trailer on Shoreway Road, it was reported 11:17 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Two packages, valued at $400, were stolen from Admiralty Lane, it was reported 4:28 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Arrest. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard refused to return a car to a woman and was arrested for being drunk in public and cited for possessing methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 12:46 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Arrest. A man on Nantucket Street was arrested for a $250 warrant held by the Belmont Police Department, it was reported 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.
