East Palo Alto police are investigating the death of a man found with gun shot wounds late Tuesday, according a news release issued by the department early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a 7:57 p.m. report of shots fired on the 1600 block of Bay Road and found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground of an apartment complex parking lot.

Paramedics from Menlo Park Fire Protection District provided medical care to the man, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by sending an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org; anonymous text from your cellphone to (650) 409-6792; anonymous voicemail by calling (650) 409-6792; or by calling Detective Andrea Dion at (650) 853-7247.

