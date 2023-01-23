Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.
The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting in the area of State Route 92 and the Half Moon Bay City limits, the Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter at 3:50 p.m.
The suspect has been identified as Zhao Chunli, 67, of Half Moon Bay. The shootings took place in two locations and Chunli is reported to have been taken into custody without incident at the Sheriff’s Office substation in Half Moon Bay.
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. It wasn’t immediately clear how the locations were connected but Pine said the suspect worked at one of the businesses.
He called the suspect a “disgruntled worker.”
Pine said in a statement that the board is sickened by the tragedy.
“The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop. The State of California has among the strictest gun laws in the United States, which we have strengthened through local action here, but more must be done. The status quo cannot be tolerated,” Pine said.
That sentiment was echoed by Supervisor Ray Mueller, whose District 3 includes the coast. Mueller said community health services and counseling is being organized, and expressed gratitude the suspect was apprehended.
“This scourge of gun violence that, in recent days, has afflicted our state and our community must come to an end,” Mueller said in a statement.
“First Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay,” said San Mateo County Supervisor David J. Canepa in a released statement, referring to an earlier mass shooting that happened on Saturday in the San Gabriel Valley area. “Enough is enough. How many more must die?”
Canepa said the details of the events were “sparse,” but he noted that they had one thing in common: guns.
“My heart breaks for the families,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, whose District 16 includes the coast, said she is monitoring the tragedy and expressed gratitude to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour,” she said in a statement.
