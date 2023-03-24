Josh Becker

Josh Becker

State Sen. Josh Becker in partnership with the housing nonprofit DignityMoves introduced a bill aimed at easing the installation of relocatable units on vacant land as “opportunity” homes Becker said could help get thousands out of homelessness.

“Opportunity housing is the most hopeful development I’ve seen to not just address, but actually put an end to our homelessness crisis at scale and with speed,” Becker, D-San Mateo, said in a press release. “My goal is to get tens of thousands of people off the street in the next few years and I’m confident we will do that.”

