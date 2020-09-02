Hillsdale Shopping Center opened for indoor shopping Monday, Aug. 31 with Macy’s and Nordstrom open as well as more than 50 other retailers.
The center welcomes back customers for the first time in more than three weeks pursuant to the State of California’s new “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” guidelines. Center hours are Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours vary per store, according to the shopping center.
Hillsdale will continue to implement government mandated health and safety protocol, in addition to providing services to address customer health concerns during the current phase, according to the shopping center.
“The health and safety of our guests and our community is our top priority, and we have been working closely with our retailers and with local health officials to ensure a clean, safe shopping environment for our customers, tenants and employees,” Larry Ivich, general manager of Hillsdale Shopping Center, said in a press release. “We are looking forward to providing the best experience possible for our shoppers as we come together once again.”
Individual stores will open when each is ready to do so, and the list of open stores will be updated weekly on the Hillsdale website. In accordance with State Order, certain types of businesses will remain closed, including dine-in restaurants without outdoor dining facilities (except for take-out or curbside service), entertainment and group activity venues such as movie theaters and bowling and nail salons. For the latest information visit hillsdale.com.
