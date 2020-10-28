San Mateo police officers on Saturday successfully used de-escalation techniques to disarm a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis, the police department announced Tuesday.
On Oct. 24 at 9:06 p.m., San Mateo police officers safely disarmed a suicidal man who was intoxicated and in a home with his elderly mother in the 500 block of Ventura Avenue. While officers rushed to the home, a San Mateo police dispatcher calmed the elderly woman and helped her leave the home as police arrived. Officers found the suicidal man and were able to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Police seized a loaded firearm, and the man was safely detained for treatment at a mental health facility, according to police.
San Mateo police advocate and use crisis intervention training, known as CIT. San Mateo police officers undergo a 40-hour intensive program in addition to de-escalation training to help them prepare for situations involving mental health crisis, according to police.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, created a short video to explain CIT situations and training. The public can follow the link to view the video: https://goo.gl/M3wqS9.
