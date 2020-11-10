A 42-year-old man was killed on Monday morning after a shooting at a care home on the 1700 block of Pierce Street in the south Shoreview/Parkside neighborhood by a 48-year-old man who later killed himself in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide, the San Mateo Police Department said on Monday.
San Mateo police officers first responded to the shooting on Pierce Street on Monday at 7:20 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Employees at the scene were able to provide authorities with information that led authorities to identify a co-worker, a 48-year-old man, as a suspect in the death of the 42-year-old man, police said. The motive appears to have been over a dating relationship the two men shared with a woman, police said.
They were able to determine the suspect’s identity in the shooting and that he had returned to his house, which was on the 1600 block of Marina Court, near Lakeshore Park, about a mile away. Police arrived at the area at 7:57 a.m. and set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby residents. They then started crisis negotiations with the man and activated the North Central Regional SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, which came and took over negotiations. Officers learned the suspect’s wife was inside the house with him. According to San Mateo police, the woman decided to stay inside the house during negotiations, which authorities took into consideration when negotiating. She survived and was unharmed. After a four-hour negotiation with the man in which they tried to get him to surrender peacefully, he committed suicide inside his home at 12:12 p.m., authorities said. Officers heard the shot on the negotiation line and used a robot to enter the suspect’s room, where he was found dead on the second story of the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
San Mateo police said the suspect went to Pierce Street to kill the 42-year-old man. San Mateo police did not have any additional information about the two men. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office did not release the names of the two men.
Police and detectives were still at the scenes around 1:30 p.m. They had set up perimeters during the morning in both areas to keep the public out. Authorities spent Monday afternoon combing through all the evidence at both crime scenes, collecting security footage and going through homicide protocol.
The homicide was a targeted and isolated incident and was not connected to the recent Oct. 30 murder in San Mateo and subsequent shootings, authorities said.
Police are asking for anyone with information or security footage related to it is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. People can submit anonymous tips to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
