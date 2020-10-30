San Mateo police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday in the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive.
According to detectives, the shooting was a targeted and isolated incident. Eleanor Drive is in the 19th Avenue Park neighborhood.
Police are requesting anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the investigation to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or via email at pak@cityofsanmateo.org.
Anonymous tips should be submitted via tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
