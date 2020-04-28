A San Mateo man has been charged with elder abuse after his 81-year-old mother was found in January to be in exceedingly poor health and weighing just 76 pounds whiling living in substandard conditions, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
George Sean Conger, 51, has been charged with elder abuse plus an enhancement for causing great bodily injury to his mother, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The jury trial for the case has been continued to Aug. 21 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
According to Wagstaffe, Conger claimed his mother’s poor condition is simply due to old age and not a result of neglect or abuse.
The alleged abuse spanned from January 2019 to January 2020, according to the District Attorney’s Office, which also noted Conger has served as his mother’s caretaker for the past 20 years and has lived with her his entire life. Authorities were alerted to the mother’s poor condition after Conger took her into Peninsula Hospital in January.
An examination revealed the mother had bedsores and bruises down her back, hip and arms, and on her feet were sores, callouses and toenail masses the size of marbles, according to the District Attorney’s Office. She was also malnourished and dehydrated with a sunken face and chest, and curled into a ball, unable to stretch or move her muscles, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Experts concluded the mother suffered from severe neglect and an examination of her apartment showed clutter, dirt, minimal food on the premises, and no use of a shower for a long period, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The mother was kept on a sheet on the floor with no cushion and hadn’t seen a doctor since 2016, the District Attorney’s Office also said.
