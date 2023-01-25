The San Mateo-Foster City School District was awarded a $200,000 Antibias Education Grant meant to support the district’s ongoing effort to increase equity within the education system.
“Achieving education equity is one of our three districtwide goals. These funds will greatly support our work in this area,” Superintendent Diego Ochoa said in a press release.
Advancing equity has been a key priority for the district since 2019 when trustees adopted a resolution stating their intent to establish a system that creates educational equity and formed the Culturally Responsive Curriculum and Practices Task Force.
The additional funds will help the district develop and host training sessions for its more than 200 middle school staff, focused on implicit bias and equity. Through the series, the district aims to provide staff with the tools needed to have conversations on race, power and privilege, creating “a culture of shared accountability,” and identifying biases and beliefs that could hinder instructional excellence and an equitable school culture, “normalizing feedback as a tool for interrupting racism.”
“Our board has made a commitment to equity through the passage of multiple resolutions and the implementation of anti-racist practices. Our teachers and staff are eager to continue this work and have asked for additional training and support,” board President Shara Watkins said in a press release. “This is a huge step forward, and while it won’t be easy, it is what we need to do in order to better support all of our students.”
