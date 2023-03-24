San Mateo’s City Council has made wage theft, removing the North Shoreview neighborhood from FEMA flood assessment, and infrastructure high priorities for the upcoming year following discussions at its March 20 meeting.
The priorities are part of the council’s annual goal-setting process to establish strategic initiatives for city staff to execute, outlining target points for the council’s future vision. The council used its March 20 meeting to narrow and provide further input on its priorities.
Councilmember Rich Hedges called for more ways to address wage theft, noting people having to work off the clock is very common and something he wants to protect against. He praised the county for looking into a unit that investigates wage theft concerns and advocated for closer collaboration between the city and county on the issue.
“I think there is hope we can protect people who really need it, and also work with the county to make this happen,” Hedges said.
Priority issues include adopting a cannabis ordinance, updating the general plan, reconstructing all failed streets by 2026, fixing infrastructure at the Marina Library, continuing construction of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion Project, working on its Clean Water Program, minimizing train horn noises at city crossings, and working on improving bicycle and pedestrian experiences. Shorter term priorities expected to be completed by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year include campaign finance reforms, setting minimum residential density requirements for mixed-uses development projects and creating a racial equity community art project. The council also prioritized continuing policies to decarbonize existing buildings and infrastructure and eliminate methane gas use by 2030 in the city. At its March 20 meeting, the council approved allocating $115,600 to the development of a building decarbonization strategy through contractor Rincon Consultants over 18 months. Decarbonization calls for moving from gas to electric appliances, like stoves or dryers. The strategy will focus on a building inventory and market study, policy analysis and community engagement. Building energy use represents 38% of greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo, according to a city staff report.
The council also wants to address stormwater infrastructure and flooding near Marina Lagoon during the New Year’s Eve storm. The storms caused widespread flooding and property damage, and many residents faced expensive repair costs for appliances and home improvements. Marina Lagoon residents are calling for a renewed push to dredge Marina Lagoon to reduce flooding during storms. Heavy silting over the decades has decreased the lagoon’s original volume and depth, increasing flooding risks. The city plans to expedite efforts through public outreach on a potential citywide stormwater fee to pay for a study and the project.
The council first discussed the priority list at a Feb. 11 meeting, and the council’s top priorities were stormwater and infrastructure drainage system improvements in the wake of the New Year’s Eve storms, improving city services for residents through automation, and enhancing emergency readiness capability and response. The council will have final approval at its April 17 meeting.
