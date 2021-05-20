San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds. High around 60F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 48F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.