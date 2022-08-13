San Mateo is finalizing its draft ordinance implementation plans for Senate Bill 9 local standard, designed to increase housing unit density in single-family neighborhoods, with future hearings planned for community input.
The city has released general guidelines for its proposed local ordinance around the development standards and permitting process for SB 9, a 2021 state law designed to increase housing by allowing two-unit developments, urban lot splits, or a combination. SB 9 requires cities to allow at least two units per split lot, but it gave local flexibility to allow up to four dwelling units per split lot, consisting of two main units, an accessory dwelling unit and a junior accessory dwelling unit. The state law went into effect in January, with cities throughout the Peninsula trying to navigate housing needs with potential neighborhood changes brought about by the state law.
The proposed local ordinance calls for a discretionary review process for a project with 50% or greater demolition and units larger than 800 square feet, with the maximum potential unit size dictated by the maximum floor area ratio. The minimum setback will be 4 feet for side and rear yard setbacks. The maximum building heights for attached units will be 24 feet to top plateline and 32 feet to roof peak, while detached units will be 16 feet to top plateline and 24 feet to roof peak, aligning with city ADU standards. Short-term rentals in SB 9 units are prohibited, and the owner must reside for at least three years in one of the housing units from the project approval date. The occupancy requirement is in place to deter developers from buying properties and then subdividing and flipping them for profit. City staff said there is currently only one application for a lot split, with not many applications being seen yet.
In June, the San Mateo City Council indicated its interest in following state minimum guidelines around lot splits of a limit of two and not allowing local exceptions. Lot splits will also require a right-of-way and a minimum 10-foot driveway. Objective design standards around architecture, colors, material, neighbor privacy and lighting are still being finalized, with the ultimate decision based on the city’s final version of duplex and multi-family standards.
State law requires ministerial approval for most SB 9 projects, along with objective zoning and design standard. Cities cannot apply any standard that would stop the construction of two units up to 16 feet tall, up to 800 square feet in size and at least 4 feet from the rear and side property lines. One off-street parking space per unit is required unless it falls within a half-mile walking distance of a high-quality transit corridor or a major transit stop, like El Camino Real or Hillsdale, Hayward Park, and San Mateo Caltrain stations.
The city’s Aug. 8 community meeting found a majority of attendees were fine with uncovered parking instead of covered and wanted detached SB 9 units to follow existing height limits in the R1 zoning code instead of following ADU standards. A slight majority also favored allowing more than two units on each lot created through an SB 9 lot.
The city has held several outreach community workshops and council study sessions, with a Planning Commission hearing scheduled for Aug. 23 and a City Council hearing in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.