San Mateo is finalizing its draft ordinance implementation plans for Senate Bill 9 local standard, designed to increase housing unit density in single-family neighborhoods, with future hearings planned for community input.

The city has released general guidelines for its proposed local ordinance around the development standards and permitting process for SB 9, a 2021 state law designed to increase housing by allowing two-unit developments, urban lot splits, or a combination. SB 9 requires cities to allow at least two units per split lot, but it gave local flexibility to allow up to four dwelling units per split lot, consisting of two main units, an accessory dwelling unit and a junior accessory dwelling unit. The state law went into effect in January, with cities throughout the Peninsula trying to navigate housing needs with potential neighborhood changes brought about by the state law.

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

