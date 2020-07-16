As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, officials warn residents San Mateo County could be one of the last Bay Area counties placed on the state watch list, further restricting already limited business operations.
“There is still a danger there and we have a long way to go. And we’re going to ask everybody to adhere to social distancing and facial coverings ... because so much is at stake staying off that state watch list which is so important at this point in time,” said County Manager Mike Callagy.
Only two of the nine Bay Area counties, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, have remained off the state’s high risk list. On Monday, all counties statewide were mandated to shut down indoor activities such as museums, zoos, dining and theaters. Bars, both inside and outside were also required to close. Counties on the watch list were required to also shut down salons, gyms, places of worship and other indoor venues.
During a virtual press conference held Wednesday, county officials implored the public to honor social distancing guidelines and face covering requirements to prevent the county from having the stronger restrictions placed on the region.
Despite the rise in positive cases within the county and state, beginning this week free testing will be capped at 500 tests performed a day to speed up the processing of tests and allow for contact tracers to catch up with the backlog of positive reports. The county will return to a tiered approach to free testing, prioritizing those who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and individuals who have come into close contact with someone confirmed to have the disease.
“The sooner you get those test results, the sooner you can get to those people who ... were in contact with that person and then try to warn them and get them isolated,” said Callagy.
A new county health order was also announced Wednesday, outlining how long-term care facilities must prepare to allow for outdoor in-person visitations if chosen to do so. Facility staff are required to maintain an up-to-date COVID-19 plan, obtain ample personal protective equipment and ensure hygiene products like soap and hand sanitizer remain well stocked.
Visitors will be required to be screened before the visit, including having their temperatures checked and will also be required to stay at least 6 feet away from the resident they are visiting. No physical contact will be allowed such as hugs, kisses or sharing of items.
“There’s a balance in everything we do and try to do. The social isolation of these folks is detrimental to their mental health and going without seeing family members for an extended period of time is not good for anyone,” said Callagy. “It’s good for them. We need that stimulation, we need that connection to our family.”
Limited indoor compassionate care visits will also be allowed for those whose loved ones are nearing the end of life. Such visits must be scheduled in advance though staff may waive the scheduling for emergencies. County officials said the health order change followed a long period of preparation leading to a stabilization of case numbers within such facilities.
“Our facility partners have gained experience in what’s required to keep residents and staff safe over the course of these last several weeks and as they strived to create that balance of safety and also connection with family that can be sustaining health wise, we feel they’re better prepared now as they’ve adapted to everything put on them,” said Srija Srinivasan, the deputy chief of San Mateo County Health.
Positive cases and deaths from within long-term care facilities have stabilized, though a majority of deaths continue to be within the 80 to 89 age range and 90 plus age range, accounting for 72 fatalities associated with the disease. Currently, 4,254 county residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease with a death toll of 114 people. The county reported its highest single-day positive case count at 111 on Monday with an additional 89 positive cases reported Tuesday.
The number of individuals receiving care within the county sits at 62 though 23 of those individuals are out-of-county patients, accounting for 40% of those being treated. As of Tuesday, 11 patients were receiving care in the ICU, six fewer than reported on Sunday.
Data has also continued to show Latino and Hispanic residents to be of greatest risk of catching coronavirus, accounting for nearly half of reported positive cases countywide. Cases have also begun to surge in younger age groups including the 20 to 29 age group and 30 to 39 age group which county officials attributed to greater mobility.
