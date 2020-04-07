A $76,500 grant to Pescadero Public Radio to allow radio station KDPO to broadcast live and reach farmworker families goes before the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday.
Catherine Peery of KDPO said radio station equipment was damaged during the October 2019 Cabrillo fire and the money will allow the station to reboot.
About 50 families of farmworkers are without the internet and KDPO will help teachers reach students during the COVID-19 emergency, Peery said.
With county funding, the station hopes to be operating by the end of the month, she said.
“The ability to bring real-time recommendations, updates and information is vital to the health and safety of the county’s South Coast residents,” a report to the Board of Supervisors said.
“The station plans to apply with the Federal Communications Commission for a translator in order to reach the large Spanish-speaking community that lives in the South Coast.”
“This is particularly important during the novel coronavirus emergency, as accurate information in a timely manner is vital to the public’s ability to follow health and safety measures,” the report added.
Measure K funds, the half-cent general sales tax approved by voters in 2012 and extended for 30 years in 2016, will pay for the grant.
Rural communities served by KDPO, at 89.3 FM, mean that the best form of communication during an emergency is by non-internet, non-cellular services, the county staff report said.
Other matters before the Board of Supervisors include increasing by $50,000 the agreement with the Institute on Aging for staffing the Friendship Line that is experiencing exponential call demand during COVID-19 while losing volunteers to respond to calls. The $50,000 will cover eight weeks of staffing.
The agreement for the Friendship Line now totals $212,180.
Measure K funds help support the 24-hour hotline for seniors and disabled adults.
The Friendship Line is the only such 24-hour hotline in the United States and provides crisis support services that include suicide intervention and a call-out service, a county staff report said.
The Board of Supervisors chamber is no longer open to the public for meetings because of the coronavirus but the video broadcast for the 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday can be viewed at sanmateocounty.legistar.com. Written comments to county supervisors can be emailed to boardfeedback@smcgov.org.
