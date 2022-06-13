Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday providing $1 million to Planned Parenthood as a show of support for women’s reproductive rights.

Financial support would go toward equipment and technology for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte to fund increased services and improve access to abortion in the county. Funding would come from the county’s Measure K reserves.

The discussion comes after the supervisors committed to creating a plan to support women’s health care in May, following the leaked Supreme Court documents, which suggested the court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

Another aspect of the county’s plan includes creating a buffer zone around Planned Parenthood clinics in unincorporated parts of the county, to protect patients and employees from harassment. This is a move that has been adopted in the city of San Mateo.

The board meeting begins 9 a.m. Tuesday and takes place both in person and remotely via Zoom. Members of the public can join the meeting via livestream at https://sanmateocounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Those wishing to provide public comment can join via Zoom at https://smcgov.zoom.us/j/98067058992. Comments can also be sent via email at boardfeedback@smcgov.org.

The in-person meeting takes place at the Board Chambers, 400 County Center, Redwood City.

