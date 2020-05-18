A relief fund established in March by San Mateo County to assist residents, businesses and nonprofit groups affected by the novel coronavirus health emergency has grown steadily through public support.
The Board of Supervisors started the San Mateo County Strong Fund on March 24 with $3 million in seed money from the Measure K local sales tax and the fund as of last week had grown to $8.2 million via more than donations.
Almost $2 million of the fund has been directed to help individuals and families cover household expenses. Some 2,300 applications for relief are being reviewed for “eligibility requirements that include income thresholds and a demonstrated financial hardship resulting from COVID-19,” the fund said in an announcement.
Another $3.6 million is earmarked for to assist small businesses in the county stay afloat and avoid layoffs, with $1.4 million awarded to date to 142 applicants deemed eligible by showing COVID-19 hardship. Grants, awarded through the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund and subject to availability, will be for two months of operating expenses, up to a maximum of $10,000.
About $1.9 million is designated for nonprofit groups serving the most vulnerable portions of the community. More than 210 groups applied by the May 11 deadline and those selected as eligible for grants will be notified by May 25.
“Our process to select the nonprofits that will be awarded a grant is based on a rating system that includes the population served and geographic distribution,” Deputy County Manager Peggy Jensen said in an update to supervisors last week. “A reflection of the board’s commitment to social equity is seen in the most heavily weighted category which is rated 1 to 12 with the highest rating going to programs that will serve our residents most in need.”
Another $650,000 in funds is undesignated.
Donations can be directed to any of the three categories on the drop-down menu on the San Mateo County Strong website at smcstrong.org.
All contributions to the fund are treated as gifts to a public charity and are generally tax deductible, subject to individual limitations.
The fund is managed by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which is charging a 1%management fee, a reduced rate from its usual 5% fee.
