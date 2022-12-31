San Mateo County’s Filoli Historic House and Garden will be the backdrop of the season premier of the 27th season of the “Antiques Roadshow,” the institution announced Friday.
“It was an incredible day of filming,” Kara Newport, Filoli Historic House and Garden CEO, said in a press release. “Filoli staff and the 'Antiques Roadshow' crew were prepared for anything! Despite a heat wave, and a power outage that lasted all day, filming went off without a hitch.”
On Jan. 2, 9 and 16, the public can catch three episodes of the "Antiques Roadshow," a traveling televised appraisal show and history lesson, based at the Filoli Historic House and Garden. The 16-acre county landmark was built as a private residence in 1917 in Woodside and was opened to the public for visits and tours in 1975.
Public access to the country estate was put on pause to allow for more than 3,000 preselected guests to bring their items in for assessments by professional appraisers. Some exciting finds include: a 1928 English sterling silver horse; a 1907 Pairpoint puffy owl lamp; and a 1967 Ansaldo Poggi viola that an appraiser valued between $200,000 and $330,000, according to the press release.
Tours and access to Filoli, including its 54,000-square-foot Georgian Revival-style mansion, estate trail, clock tower shop and Quail Cafe, have resumed with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Kevin Wisney, Filoli’s director of museum collections, said there’s much to see and learn about the estate and hopes the filming draws in new interested crowds.
“In 2023 we have captivating exhibits planned to share the incredible collection of Filoli’s art and antiques,” Wisney said. “We hope everyone who loves the treasure hunt style of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ will be inspired to visit Filoli and take their own dive into history.”
The episodes will air on PBS at 8 p.m. Jan. 2, 9 and 16. Visit filoli.org to learn more about the historic Filoli House and Garden.
