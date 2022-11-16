Noelia Corzo has extended her lead over Charles Stone by 715 votes for the District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors while Adam Loraine has also pulled to 145 votes ahead of Rod Linhares for the District 5 seat on the San Mateo City Council, according to the latest vote count from the Elections Office with about 41,000 votes left to count in the county.
The lead for San Mateo’s District 5 seat flipped for the second time Monday, but the results remained the same as Loraine now has 3,159 votes, or 51.17%, to Linhares’ 3,014 votes, or 48.83%. In another close race, Robert Newsom Jr. has maintained his lead in District 3 over Sarah Fields by 176 votes, with 2,159 total, or 45.89%, to Fields’ 1,983 votes total, or 42.15%. Sergio Zygmunt has 563 votes, or 11.97%.
For the county Board of Supervisors District 2 race, the trend is moving in Corzo’s favor, with 18,630 votes, or 50.98%, to Stone’s 17,915 votes, or 49.02%. While the vote total has changed, the percentage difference is unchanged since the last update Monday.
Also unchanged is the vote differential between Margaret Becker and Chris Sturken in Redwood City Council’s District 2. On Monday, Becker has 877 votes, or 40.17%, to Sturken’s 875 votes, or 40.08%. On Tuesday, that became 898 votes, or 40.11%, for Becker, and 896, or 40.02% for Sturken.
In Foster City, Stacy Jimenez and Art Kiesel remain in the lead for two open seats on the Foster City Council but incumbent Mayor Richa Awasthi has tightened the distance between her and Kiesel for the second seat from 156 votes Monday to 109 Tuesday. Jimenez has 4,146 votes, or 28.91%, Kiesel has 3,466 votes, or 24.17%, and Awasthi has 3,357 votes, or 23.41%. There are two open seats.
The Elections Office estimates it has about 41,000 more ballots to count after tabulating 209,965 so far, about 48.5% of 432,707 eligible voters in the county. Voter turnout is expected to land somewhere around 60%.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Tuesday, Nov. 15, which included votes by mail received by Friday, Nov. 4, all ballots received at voting centers and a portion of vote-by-mail ballots received after Friday, Nov. 4. Later results will include additional votes received after Saturday, Nov. 5. Conditional voter registration or provisional ballots are not included in current results. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
