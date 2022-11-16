Election 2022

Noelia Corzo has extended her lead over Charles Stone by 715 votes for the District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors while Adam Loraine has also pulled to 145 votes ahead of Rod Linhares for the District 5 seat on the San Mateo City Council, according to the latest vote count from the Elections Office with about 41,000 votes left to count in the county.

The lead for San Mateo’s District 5 seat flipped for the second time Monday, but the results remained the same as Loraine now has 3,159 votes, or 51.17%, to Linhares’ 3,014 votes, or 48.83%. In another close race, Robert Newsom Jr. has maintained his lead in District 3 over Sarah Fields by 176 votes, with 2,159 total, or 45.89%, to Fields’ 1,983 votes total, or 42.15%. Sergio Zygmunt has 563 votes, or 11.97%.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription