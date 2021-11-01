Is your name Michael Diamond?
Someone gave false identifying information to an officer and was arrested on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
HALF MOON BAY
Vandalism. Someone stole luggage, a satchel and a tablet from a vehicle on the 100 block of Highway 1 and the total loss was approximately $1,700, it was reported 7:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. A man on the 200 block of Capistrano Road was arrested for having an active felony warrant out of the Pacifica Police Department and for being in possession of methamphetamine, it was reported 8:27 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Citation. A man on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was cited for being in possession of an illegal switchblade, it was reported 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A woman on the 400 block of Portofino Drive was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Citation. A man on Elm Street was issued a citation for riding an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol after he was involved in a solo collision with the scooter, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Citation. A man on the 1000 block of Commercial Street was issued a citation for driving on a suspended license, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. Two 10-year-old girls were walking a dog on East Capistrano Way when a man in a white van pulled up before getting out of the car and chasing the girls, it was reported 4:23 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
