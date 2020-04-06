This round is on you • Someone threw a mixed alcoholic drink on another person while mumbling to themselves on North Delaware Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:07 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone inside a store on El Camino Real began yelling while grabbing an item from a customer in line and threw the item on the ground, it was reported at 9:17 p.m. Friday, March 13.
Burglary. A home on Eight Avenue was burglarized sometime during the night through an open garage, it was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday, March 13.
Vandalism. Someone tried to break the window of a an establishment on North B Street with a bottle after not being allowed to purchase alcohol, it was reported at 10:26 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Fraud. Someone’s school e-mail was hack and they believe it was used to apply for student loans on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was charged with battery after assaulting someone while intoxicated on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 9:01 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
False pretenses. Someone was defrauded a total of $2,000 after an individual posed as a homeowner on Rutherford Avenue, it was reported at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.