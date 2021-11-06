Real discord: A woman had a rope in her hand and was banging it on the ground in the alley of a carport area on Rolison Road in Redwood City, it was reported 5:58 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A man on Chestnut Street was arrested after actively resisting arrest from deputies — one of whom sustained minor injuries and was transported to the local hospital — it was reported 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Arrest. A man on Melendy Drive was arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics, it was reported 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
ID theft. The ID information of someone on the 900 block of Crestview Drive was used to write several fraudulent checks, it was reported 9:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Citation. A driver on Brittan Avenue was cited after burglary tools were discovered in his vehicle, it was reported 10:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.