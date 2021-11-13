And a good morning to you! A man in San Mateo was walking past somebody when he got in their face and told them he was going to “flatten him,” it was reported 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1600 block of St. Francis Way, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Citation. A woman on the 1300 block of Cowgill Avenue was arrested after she was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 11:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
ID theft. Someone on the 1100 block of Old County Road had two unauthorized ATM withdrawals in the amount of $1,700 from their bank account, it was reported 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.